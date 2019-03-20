|
|
Gary Halperin
January 12, 1946 - March 20, 2019
Monticello, NY
Gary Halperin, a well-known businessman from Monticello, NY, passed away peacefully with his loving wife, Chris, by his side on March 20, 2019. He was 73. He was born in Manhattan on January 12, 1946 to Dave Halperin and Caroline Spellman Halperin and grew up in Roslyn, NY with his loving parents and sister, Joan.
After graduating with a Bachelor's degree from Long Island University and a Master's degree from NYU, Gary went on to coach college varsity basketball. This was a dream come true, as Gary was an avid ball player and fan of basketball all through his life. After his days of coaching, Gary went on to become a successful entrepreneur and had his first two children, Shaye and Brett. In 1980, Gary met the love of his life when Chris walked into his backyard on Swinging Bridge Lake. That day he gained a daughter, Jaed, a lifetime with his Aussie wife, and his fourth child, Kylie. From there Gary spent the remaining years of his life in Monticello, NY, devoted to his family.
A special thank you goes to Mary Rundle and Rebecca Kent, for taking such good care of Gary over the last year and a half. And to the nurses, aides and staff at the Care Center at Sunset Lake, who went above and beyond to care for him with the utmost respect, love and support over the last six months. No words can describe our appreciation for these individuals.
In addition to his wife, Chris, at home, Gary is survived by his son: Brett Halperin of Long Island, NY; three daughters: Shaye Puntillilo (Frank) of Long Island, NY, Jaed Altman (Josh) of Monticello, NY and Kylie Hallett-Halperin (Martin) of NY, NY; a sister: Joan Halperin (Jeffrey); a sister in-law: Margie (Fraser) Green; five grandchildren: Max, Sage, Olivia, Chloe and Harper; a nephew: Peter Schwartz (Kathy); a niece: Cally Kallenberg; great nieces: Samara and Aviya; and a great nephew: Nate.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 22nd at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 401 Broadway in Monticello, NY, with Rabbi Endre Stamler conducting the services. His burial will follow in Sharon Gardens Cemetery located at 273 Lakeview Avenue, Valhalla, NY 10595. Shiva will be held Sunday, March 24 from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Halperin home on Swinging Bridge Lake in Monticello.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami FL, 33131 or to the Trevor Loughlin Foundation, 492 Old Sackett Road, Rock Hill, NY 12775.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello. For additional information please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019