Gary Howell McCord
June 23, 1955 - June 2, 2020
Wallkill, NY
Gary Howell McCord, a lifetime resident of Wallkill, NY passed away unexpectedly on June 2, 2020. His untimely passing was unrelated to Covid-19. He was 64.
Born on June 23, 1955, he was the son of the late William W. McCord and Louise H. West. Gary graduated from Wallkill Central School district and SUNY Cobleskill.
Gary was known to many as the clay man. He co-owned and operated West's Ceramics Supply Inc., a family business, along with his sister JoAnn Wilkin for many years. After a long day of work, Gary was always greeted by the family cat, Pumpkin. Over the years Gary raised several types of livestock and also grew different crops. In Gary's free time he enjoyed traveling, learning about historical events, visiting museums, and burning rubber on the go-kart tracks.
Most of all Gary enjoyed the time that was spent with his family. Gary is survived by his brother, William Bruce McCord and his wife, Karen; his nephew, Jason McCord and his wife, Jennifer; his niece, Carol McCord; his sister, JoAnn Wilkin and her husband, John Ross; his nieces, Jennifer and Jamie Wilkin; his nephew, Joshua Wilkin. Gary also leaves behind many great-nephews and great-nieces. Gary was loved by all that knew him. His memory will live on with all the lives he touched.
Arrangements will be private with the immediate family under the direction of Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
June 23, 1955 - June 2, 2020
Wallkill, NY
Gary Howell McCord, a lifetime resident of Wallkill, NY passed away unexpectedly on June 2, 2020. His untimely passing was unrelated to Covid-19. He was 64.
Born on June 23, 1955, he was the son of the late William W. McCord and Louise H. West. Gary graduated from Wallkill Central School district and SUNY Cobleskill.
Gary was known to many as the clay man. He co-owned and operated West's Ceramics Supply Inc., a family business, along with his sister JoAnn Wilkin for many years. After a long day of work, Gary was always greeted by the family cat, Pumpkin. Over the years Gary raised several types of livestock and also grew different crops. In Gary's free time he enjoyed traveling, learning about historical events, visiting museums, and burning rubber on the go-kart tracks.
Most of all Gary enjoyed the time that was spent with his family. Gary is survived by his brother, William Bruce McCord and his wife, Karen; his nephew, Jason McCord and his wife, Jennifer; his niece, Carol McCord; his sister, JoAnn Wilkin and her husband, John Ross; his nieces, Jennifer and Jamie Wilkin; his nephew, Joshua Wilkin. Gary also leaves behind many great-nephews and great-nieces. Gary was loved by all that knew him. His memory will live on with all the lives he touched.
Arrangements will be private with the immediate family under the direction of Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.