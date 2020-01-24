|
Gary James Klopchin Sr.
January 21, 2020
Eldred, NY
Gary James Klopchin Sr. age 54, passed away on Tuesday, January 21st, 2020 of natural causes in his home in Eldred, NY.
Gary grew up in Warwick, NY moving to Eldred later in life. He loved going to concerts, playing softball and telling a good joke. Gary was a kind man with a gentle heart who was friends with everyone he met.
Gary is survived by his children, Emma and Gary Jr.; brothers, Raymond, Robert and Bryan; sisters, Lynn Gates and Helen Beard; several aunts and uncles; many nieces and nephews. Gary was predeceased by his parents, Helen and Raymond Sr., as well as his sisters, Mary White, Janet Ferrara, and Nancy Klopchin.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, January 27 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28 at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick with interment following in Warwick Cemetery.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home; to send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemoriahome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020