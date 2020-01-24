Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
(845) 986-4331
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Stephen RC Church
75 Sanfordville Road
Warwick, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Klopchin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary James Klopchin Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary James Klopchin Sr. Obituary
Gary James Klopchin Sr.
January 21, 2020
Eldred, NY
Gary James Klopchin Sr. age 54, passed away on Tuesday, January 21st, 2020 of natural causes in his home in Eldred, NY.
Gary grew up in Warwick, NY moving to Eldred later in life. He loved going to concerts, playing softball and telling a good joke. Gary was a kind man with a gentle heart who was friends with everyone he met.
Gary is survived by his children, Emma and Gary Jr.; brothers, Raymond, Robert and Bryan; sisters, Lynn Gates and Helen Beard; several aunts and uncles; many nieces and nephews. Gary was predeceased by his parents, Helen and Raymond Sr., as well as his sisters, Mary White, Janet Ferrara, and Nancy Klopchin.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, January 27 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28 at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick with interment following in Warwick Cemetery.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home; to send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemoriahome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -