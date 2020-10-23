Gary John Decker
May 24, 1954 - October 15, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Gary John Decker entered into rest on Thursday, October 15, 2020, while at home with his family. He was 66. Eldest son of the late June and Ernest Decker, Gary was born in Newburgh on May 24, 1954. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. After serving his country, he returned home to marry the love of his life, Lorraine Shaw, on October 14, 1978. Together they had a daughter Kathleen.
Gary dedicated 30 years to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs at both the Castle Point and Montrose Campuses, as an Information Technology Specialist. He was a genius at building, maintaining and repairing computers, and it was something that he truly loved to do. He also enjoyed a menagerie of pets over the years and his birds were a comfort to him these past months.
Gary is survived by his wife of 42 years, Lorraine and his daughter Kathleen, as well as his siblings Debbie and Mike Turley, Glen and Jackie Decker, Guy and Joyce Decker, Diane Decker, and his many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother June in 2004, and his father, Ernest in 2019.
Gary will be laid to rest at the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery on October 27, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the V.A. Hudson Valley Health Care System, Hospice & Palliative Care. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com
