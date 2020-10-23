1/1
Gary John Decker
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary John Decker
May 24, 1954 - October 15, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Gary John Decker entered into rest on Thursday, October 15, 2020, while at home with his family. He was 66. Eldest son of the late June and Ernest Decker, Gary was born in Newburgh on May 24, 1954. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. After serving his country, he returned home to marry the love of his life, Lorraine Shaw, on October 14, 1978. Together they had a daughter Kathleen.
Gary dedicated 30 years to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs at both the Castle Point and Montrose Campuses, as an Information Technology Specialist. He was a genius at building, maintaining and repairing computers, and it was something that he truly loved to do. He also enjoyed a menagerie of pets over the years and his birds were a comfort to him these past months.
Gary is survived by his wife of 42 years, Lorraine and his daughter Kathleen, as well as his siblings Debbie and Mike Turley, Glen and Jackie Decker, Guy and Joyce Decker, Diane Decker, and his many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother June in 2004, and his father, Ernest in 2019.
Gary will be laid to rest at the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery on October 27, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the V.A. Hudson Valley Health Care System, Hospice & Palliative Care. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Burial
Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brooks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved