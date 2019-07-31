|
|
Gary M. Magie
January 30, 1980 - July 27, 2019
Monticello, NY
Gary Michael Magie, 39 of Monticello, died Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Kingston. Born on January 30, 1980, Gary was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman. He owned Angler's Dream, a bow shop and indoor range.
The last three years, he was a resident of Northeast Center for Rehabilitation and Brain Injury in Lake Katrine.
He leaves behind his mother: Sue Magie Stackhouse (Jerry); his daughter: Julia Fitzula Magie; his wife: Michelle; his sisters: Toni and Ryan Burns, Kaci and Jeremy Gelisanga, and Katie Stackhouse; a brother: Raymond Muthig; uncle: Butch Magie and Laura, aunt Patty Magie (Buddy and Nickole Magie, Blake and Alexandria Magie), uncle Gary Price and Regina (BJ and Dr. Chris McGinnis, Jamie and Shawn Brasington); and many aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 3 at the Town of Thompson Park, Old Liberty Road on Monticello.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019