Gary Melvin Fredell
August 1, 1962 - April 16, 2020
Walden, NY
Gary Melvin Fredell, age 57 of Walden, NY passed away on April 16, 2020 at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in NYC. The son of late Melvin and Lorraine Johnson Fredell, he was born on August 1, 1962 in Newburgh, NY.
Gary worked doing both carpentry with his brother-in-law Dwight Warrington, as well as carpentry and maintenance for Orange/Ulster BOCES in Goshen, NY. He loved his family dearly, and he lived his life to serve The Lord. His legacy lives on through all the people he has touched. His smile and sense of humor brightened many lives. We look forward to the day we join him in heaven. We will rejoice together!
Survivors include his loving wife, Christine Marie Fredell, at home; daughters: Angela Anderson and her husband, David of Walden, Samantha Fredell of Walden, Joanna Rude of Walden; brother, David Fredell and his wife, Sue of Dingmans Ferry, PA; sisters: Sheree Lubitz and her husband, Bernard of Walden, Terri Lacey and her husband, Dennis of Modena, Patricia Lubitz and her husband, Robert of Quakertown, PA, Lori Fredell and her husband, Jeffrey Patten of Jasper, AL; grandchildren, Evie, Alicia, Felicity and Bennett.
Graveside services and burial will be held privately at Wallkill Valley Cemetery, Walden, NY.
In lieu of flowers, you may send a monetary gift to defray costs of long-term medical expenses. The address is 59 Lafayette St., Walden, NY 12586.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020