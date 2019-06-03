|
|
Gary N. Kosteczko
February 28, 1953 - June 1, 2019
Gardiner, NY
Gary N. Kosteczko, affectionately known as "Papa", 66, passed away Saturday night after a brave battle with luekemia, with his wife and two sons by his side. Born February 28th 1953 to Frank and Elizabeth Kosteczko, Gary was a lifelong resident of Wallkill and Pine Bush, NY. He was a graduate of Wallkill High School and SUNY Cortland. A competitive runner and archer in his younger years, Gary found a passion for officiating high school trackmeets and substitute teaching following his retirement from Yellow Freight in Maybrook, NY. His love for bowhunting and everything outdoors was second only to that he had for his family.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Diane (Scotto); his son, Jeremy and his wife, Vanessa (Lembo); his son, Timothy and his wife, Kelly (Reeves); his three beloved and cherished grandsons: Gabriel, Cooper, and Asher; his sister, Kathy Rubinstein; brother, Frank; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Wallkill Funeral Home, 12 Bona Ventura Ave, Wallkill, NY.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the in Gary's Honor; stjude.org/memorialgifts.
Arrangements were made by Wallkill Funeral Home/Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 3 to June 4, 2019