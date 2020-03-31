Home

William F. Hogan Funeral Home
135 Main Street
Highland Falls, NY 10928
(845) 446-2868
Gary O' Connor


1954 - 2020
Gary O' Connor Obituary
Gary O' Connor
August 9, 1954 - March 25, 2020
Highland Falls, NY
Gary O'Connor passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Nyack Hospital in Nyack, NY. He was 65 years old. Son of Dolores Oubina O'Connor and the late Kenneth J. O'Connor, he was born on August 9, 1954 in Peekskill, NY.
Gary was the Senior Mechanical Planner for Entergy Power Plant in Buchannan, NY.
Survivors include his loving wife, Janice Beimel Cook; his children: Ryan O'Connor of Connecticut, Lawrence Cook of Florida, Mallory O'Connor of Connecticut, Erin O'Connor of Connecticut, Ashley McNeil of Hopewell Junction, NY, and Patricia Cook of Florida; his mother, Dolores O'Connor of Peekskill, NY; his brother, Kenneth O'Connor of Connecticut, and several grandchildren.
Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.
Arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main St., Highland Falls, NY. www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
