Gary Orman
Valrico, Florida
Gary Orman (72) passed away at his home in Valrico, Florida on July 22, 2019 after fighting a courageous long hard battle with COPD. He joined the Army in 1965 and served in Germany, Korea and two tours in Vietnam, ending his Army career in 1974 at Ft. Benning, GA. Most recently he was a Detective at the VA Hudson Valley with his beloved K-9 Robi until he retired in 2003. He is survived by his wife Janet, a daughter Shan Beck (Jason), a sister Terri Odom (Ken) and a brother Dennis Camp (Sandra). He is also survived by two grandchildren, Justin and Lauren, two nephews and many cousins. A Memorial Service will be held in New York at a later date.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019