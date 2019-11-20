|
|
Gary P. Budnik Jr.
August 1, 1972 - November 5, 2019
Rock Hill, NY
Gary P. Budnik Jr., 47 of Rock Hill, known to friends as "Trainwreck" or "TW", died suddenly on a beautiful fall day, Tuesday, November 5, 2019, while hiking with his beloved dog Sherpa in Woodstock, NY. The son of Eileen Russell Budnik and the late Gary P. Budnik Sr., he was born in Middletown, NY on August 1, 1972.
Gary was a graduate of John S. Burke Catholic High School, OCCC and attended SUNY New Paltz. He was employed by The Kartrite Resort and Indoor Waterpark, where he loved his job and took pride in the work he was doing.
He loved live music, cooking and sharing his favorite foods, like his famous stuffed mushrooms. He was involved in many community functions including Rock Hill Sullivan Renaissance projects, Rock Hill Farmers Market, Rock Hill St. Patrick's Day Parade, Rock Hill Summer Concert Series, Rock Hill outdoor movie nights, annual Rock Hill Holiday Lighting events, Wurtsboro HOG, Dutch's and other Open Mics, Dutch's Dart League, Dutch's Fantasy Football, Central Bark Dog Park and What's Cooking in Sullivan County NY. He was also an avid fan of the Islanders, Jets and Mets. Gary treasured his weekly outings with his mother Eileen, attending plays, movies, luncheons, shopping and especially their in-depth conversations.
Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Shannon DeLaTorre Budnik; his mother Eileen; his brother Paul; his hiking partner Sherpa; mother-in-law Joan Moroney DeLaTorre; sister-in-law Alexis DeLaTorre, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his wife's untradeable horse, Lizzy.
Family and friends are invited to gather for a "Celebration of Gary's Life" and the mark he left on the community, from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 23rd at the Rock Hill Fire House, 61 Glen Wild Road in Rock Hill. This celebration will include food and live music in a casual, relaxed, informal setting which, knowing Gary, is just what he would want and enjoy. For more details visit https://facebook.com/events/2413250108888898/?ti=cl
Those who desire may make memorial donations (in lieu of flowers) in memory of Gary to Marworth Gift of Hope (Scholarship Fund), PO Box 36, Waverly, PA 18471, Attn: Administration.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019