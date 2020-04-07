|
|
Gary R. Cochrane
September 18, 1956 - April 1, 2020
Cochecton, NY
Gary Robert Cochrane of Cochecton, a case coordinator for Rehabilitation Support Services, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Monticello. He was 63.
The son of the late Robert Cochrane and Jeanette Milligan Cochrane, he was born September 18, 1956 in Cochecton.
A veteran of the United States Army serving in Germany during the Cold War, Gary was also a member of the Lake Huntington Volunteer Fire Dept.; and was a big fan of the New York Yankees his whole life.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Andriani Cochrane; a brother, Daryl Jirnec (Betty) of Auburn; two nephews, DJ and Cale; a cousin, Joyce Salimeno (Mel); and a stepson, Richard Anthony Bumbolino.
A private memorial service will take place at a later date.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020