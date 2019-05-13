|
|
Gary Stant
10/7/1952 - 05/08/2019
Marlboro, NY
Gary Stant, age 66, of Marlboro, NY, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Hospital surrounded by family and friends. He is the son of the late William and Mary Stant.
Gary was a loving father and friend. He started his career as part of the Marlboro police and as a volunteer firefighter. Later he joined Local 17 where he worked as a laborer. He played active roles in many fundraising activities and enjoyed helping others. Gary was a strong man, who touched many lives. He is now at peace and in the arms of the many loved ones that predeceased him.
Gary is survived by his daughter, Tara Stant, of Manhattan, NY.
Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday morning from 9:30am-10:30am with funeral services to follow at 10:30am at the DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro.
Burial of cremains will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 5468 Route 9W, Newburgh.
Family and friends are invited to a reception to celebrate his life directly following at Mahoney's Irish Pub in Poughkeepsie.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Gary Stant Donation to Special Olympics NY. To donate to Special Olympics NY – Hudson Valley Region Checks payable to Special Olympics NY Send to Special Olympics NY 1207 Route 9 Suite 1C Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 You can process Credit Cards by calling 845-262-6011 or Donate online: http://www.specialolympics.org – Click on Red Donate Button on top left
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato, Jr. of the DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
(845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 13 to May 15, 2019