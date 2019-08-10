|
Gary T. Wilson
August 24, 1946 - August 6, 2019
Middletown, NY
Gary T. Wilson, retired Supervising Treatment Aide for Mid Hudson Psychiatric Center, died on August 6, 2019 at Middletown Park Manor.
Fifth of seven children born to Thornton and Vivianne Wilson, Gary was born on the 24th of August, 1946 in Middletown New York. After spending his early years in Middletown, the Wilson Family moved to Otisville where Gary spent the next 67 years.
Gary enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1966 and proudly served our country for over three years, earning the rank of Sergeant. Upon returning to civilian life, he began a long career at Mid-Hudson Psychiatric Center where he took many new treatment team members under his wing. He was also a long-term substitute teacher at Minisink Valley High School in Slate Hill.
Gary was a born leader; he loved sharing his intellect, experience and time to help others grow. His last professional position was as a security guard at Orange County Community College, where he worked right up until becoming ill this past February.
Golf, fishing and cooking were three of his favorite hobbies; he led a very hobby-rich life and always gave each 110% of his effort.
Gary took much pride in his work and hobbies but took even more pride in his family; his wife Christine, his daughter Carissa, Carissa's husband Malcolm, and most of all in his two grandsons, Kyden and Kanyon. In addition to his wife, children and grandchildren, Gary is survived by five of his siblings: Jim Wilson, Bruce Wilson, Susan Mustion, Robert Wilson and Linda Rykowski.
Visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, August 15th at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Ave., Middletown, NY, to be immediately followed from 7 to 8 p.m. by a remembrance ceremony.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, please make a donation in Gary's name to the - Chapter #212, PO Box 201, Goshen, NY 10924.
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019