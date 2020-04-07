|
Gene D. Lewis
December 14, 1948 - April 6, 2020
Matamoras, PA
Gene D. Lewis age 71 of Matamoras, Pennyslvania passed away April 6, 2020 in Port Jervis.
He was born on December 14, 1948 in Port Jervis, NY the son of the late Eugene M. and Margaret Beemer Lewis.
Gene served with the US Air Force in 1968. He attended the Hope Evangelical Church in Matamoras. Gene retired from sales with the Orange County Plumbing and Heating Supply Co. in Middletown, NY after many years of service. After his retirement Gene was employed by the Rohrer Bus Co. as school bus driver for the Delaware Valley School District. He dedicated his life to helping and serving others as a 50 year member of the Westfall Fire Dept. He was a Past Chief, and Past President. Gene held every line office and every office of the officers with the Westfall Fire Dept. He was a member of the Teamsters, Local union 210 in Newburgh, NY, a member of the Local #667 Musicians Union and a member of the Port Jervis Band.
Gene married Sharon L. Strouse Lewis who survives at home. He is also survived by his son Marty Lewis and his wife Jessica of Matamoras; his beloved grandchildren: Jesse, Julianne, Adalie, Kaylee, and Chase. Gene is survived by his numerous in laws, several cousins and 50+ nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by all.
Due to the current health crisis with love and respect to Gene's family and friends, graveside services will be private at Pine Grove Cemetery, Matamoras, PA. A celebration of Gene's life will be announced at a later date by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Westfall Fire Dept, P.O. Box 154, Matamoras, PA 18336 or to Roeder's Ark, Veterinary Hospital, 361 Finchville Tpk, Otisville, NY. 10963.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2020