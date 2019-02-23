|
Genevieve "Jean" B. Detro
June 9, 1933 - February 21, 2019
Greenwood Lake, NY
Genevieve "Jean" B. Detro of Greenwood Lake, NY, a homemaker and lifelong resident of the area, died on February 21, 2019 at her home. She was 85.
The daughter of the late Edward A. and Genevieve Stevenson Browne, she was born on June 9, 1933 in Tuxedo, NY.
Jean was a member and past-president of the Altar Rosary Confraternity and a Charter member of the Catholic Daughters in Greenwood Lake. She was a 66 year member of Holy Rosary Church.
She was the widow of Robert Detro.
Survivors include her daughter, Annmarie Gormley and her husband, Kevin of Deposit, NY; her grandchildren, Meghan Detro of West Palm Beach, FL, and Philip Tanner and his girlfriend, Emily Allem of Deposit, NY; her sister, Margaret Ebner of Monroe, NY and her brother, Jerry Browne and his wife, Joyce of Chester, NY; her special friend and sister-in-law, Fran Browne of Washingtonville, NY. She is also survived by her many nieces and nephews and William and Thomas O'Connor who she loved like sons.
She was predeceased by her brothers, Edward and William Browne and brothers-in-law, James Ebner and Glenn Detro and his wife, Marian.
Visitation hours will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, February 25 at the Strong Basile Funeral Home, 4 Oak St., Greenwood Lake, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday February 26 at Holy Rosary Church in Greenwood Lake. Burial will follow in Warwick Cemetery Warwick, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sheryl's Den Dog Rescue, P.O. Box 175, West Milford, NJ 07450.
Arrangements by Strong Basile Funeral Home 477-8240 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019