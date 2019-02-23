Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strong-Basile Funeral Home
4 Oak Street
Greenwood Lake, NY 10925
(845) 477-8240
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Strong-Basile Funeral Home
4 Oak Street
Greenwood Lake, NY 10925
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Strong-Basile Funeral Home
4 Oak Street
Greenwood Lake, NY 10925
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
Greenwood Lake
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Genevieve Detro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Genevieve B. "Jean" Detro


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Genevieve B. "Jean" Detro Obituary
Genevieve "Jean" B. Detro
June 9, 1933 - February 21, 2019
Greenwood Lake, NY
Genevieve "Jean" B. Detro of Greenwood Lake, NY, a homemaker and lifelong resident of the area, died on February 21, 2019 at her home. She was 85.
The daughter of the late Edward A. and Genevieve Stevenson Browne, she was born on June 9, 1933 in Tuxedo, NY.
Jean was a member and past-president of the Altar Rosary Confraternity and a Charter member of the Catholic Daughters in Greenwood Lake. She was a 66 year member of Holy Rosary Church.
She was the widow of Robert Detro.
Survivors include her daughter, Annmarie Gormley and her husband, Kevin of Deposit, NY; her grandchildren, Meghan Detro of West Palm Beach, FL, and Philip Tanner and his girlfriend, Emily Allem of Deposit, NY; her sister, Margaret Ebner of Monroe, NY and her brother, Jerry Browne and his wife, Joyce of Chester, NY; her special friend and sister-in-law, Fran Browne of Washingtonville, NY. She is also survived by her many nieces and nephews and William and Thomas O'Connor who she loved like sons.
She was predeceased by her brothers, Edward and William Browne and brothers-in-law, James Ebner and Glenn Detro and his wife, Marian.
Visitation hours will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, February 25 at the Strong Basile Funeral Home, 4 Oak St., Greenwood Lake, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday February 26 at Holy Rosary Church in Greenwood Lake. Burial will follow in Warwick Cemetery Warwick, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sheryl's Den Dog Rescue, P.O. Box 175, West Milford, NJ 07450.
Arrangements by Strong Basile Funeral Home 477-8240 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now