Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:30 PM
Sacred Heart Church
Newburgh, NY
Genevieve F. "Gen" Coughtry


1920 - 2020
Genevieve F. "Gen" Coughtry Obituary
Genevieve F. "Gen" Coughtry
March 14, 1920 - March 3, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Genevieve F. "Gen" Coughtry, 99, entered into rest on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Born in Newburgh, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Cecelia (Garzione) Farina. She was married to the late Leon Coughtry, who predeceased her in 2012.
Genevieve proudly served in the US Army as a Registered Nurse, 1st Lieutenant, during WWII in the Pacific Theater, Okinawa, Japan. After her service, Gen became an airline stewardess for TWA Airlines. She will be remembered as a kind, sweet, and loving woman who led an amazing life, and will be dearly missed.
Gen is survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Leon, she was predeceased by her sisters, Florence Parrella and Betty Cariffe.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 on Saturday at Sacred Heart Church, Newburgh. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
