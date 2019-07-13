|
|
Genevieve "Jenny" Koutney
October 2, 1925 - June 6, 2019
Fayetteville, TN - Formerly of Slate Hill, NY
Genevieve "Jenny" Koutney, of Fayetteville, TN, and formerly of Slate Hill, NY, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Donalson Care Center, Fayetteville, TN. She was 93.
The daughter of the late Frank and Antonette (Giza) Barczak, she was born October 2, 1925, in Pine Island, NY. She was a communicant and active member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, Fayetteville, and she enjoyed the activities of the Lincoln County Senior Center where she served for a time as a board member.
Survivors include her children: James Koutney of Tallassee, AL, Rosemary Kearns (Richard) of Middletown, NY, Gail Eppenbach of Fayetteville, and Wayne Koutney of Taft, TN; five grandchildren: Sean Kearns (Marianne) of Tafton, PA, Tracie Kearns of Edgewater, NJ, James Koutney, Jr. (Shannon) of AL, Christine Hall (Caleb) of Fayetteville, and Michael Koutney (Bethany) of Taft, TN; one brother, John Barczak (Jane) of Middletown, NY; sisters: Theresa "Dolly" Dombroski of Newburgh, NY, Rose Paffenroth of Vero Beach, FL. Other survivors include seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert J. Koutney; brothers: Vincent, Joseph, Walter, and Frank Barczak, Jr.; and sisters: Stella Myslinski, Elizabeth "Betty" Johnson, and Katherine Barczak who died in infancy.
Services in Fayetteville took place under the direction of Gallant-Riverview Funeral Home, and Bills McGaugh & Hamilton Funeral Home & Crematory, Lewisburg, TN.
A Mass in celebration and thanksgiving for Genevieve's life will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17th at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Pine Island, NY. Interment of ashes will immediately follow Mass at the Orange County Veterans' Cemetery, 111 Craigville Rd., Goshen, NY 10924.
Donations in Genevieve's memory may be made to The , 121 Executive Dr., New Windsor, NY; or Lincoln Medical Home Health and Hospice, 2250 B Thornton-Taylor Parkway, Fayetteville, TN 37334.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 13 to July 14, 2019