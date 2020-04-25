|
Genevieve M. Loughlin
August 17, 1944 - April 24, 2020
Middletown, NY
Genevieve M. Loughlin passed away on Friday April 24, 2020 at Middletown Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Wallkill, NY. She was 75 years old. Daughter of the late Andrew and Julia Mulligan Clark, she was born in Brooklyn, NY, on August 17, 1944.
Genevieve was a retired Medical Biller for Dr. Severin B. Palydowycz in Middletown, NY.
Survivors include her children: Andrew Loughlin and his wife, Lisa of Monroe, NY and Michael Loughlin of Middletown, NY; her siblings: Andrew Clark of the Netherlands, and Roberta Burnett and her husband, James, of Deerpark, NY; and her three grandchildren: Sean, Samantha and Eric. Genevieve was predeceased by her loving husband, Leroy A. Loughlin; her daughter, Frances Ann Loughlin, and her brother, Thomas Clark.
Entombment will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Middle Hope, NY.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020