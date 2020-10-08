Genevieve McSpirit
10/6/1936 - 10/6/2020
Kingston, New York
Genevieve Stephanie McSpirit, a lifelong resident of Kingston, died Tuesday October 6, 2020 at her home. She was born in the Town of Wawayanda on October 6, 1936. She was the daughter of the late Casimer and Stephanie (Grzonka) Tomaszewski.
She graduated from Montgomery High School Class of 1955 and attended Orange County Community College. In 1956 she came to Kingston and was employed by IBM for five years. On November 5, 1960 she married Raymond James McSpirit. Married for sixty years, together they have four grown children, Kevin of Bridgeport, Connecticut, Dr. Stephanie McSpirit of Richmond, Kentucky, Rose Clark and her husband Jeff of Clary, New York and Daniel and his wife Nicole of Denver, Colorado. She has ten grandchildren Raymond, Erin, Collin, Sean, Genevieve, Eleanor and Evelyn McSpirit, Andrew, Patrick and Megan Clark, two great grandchildren Jax Raymond Little and Stokes Sparks. She is also survived by a sister Dorothy Baldwin of Franklin, New York.
In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her brother Gregory Tomaszewski and sister Teresa Tomaszewski.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Forsyth Nature Center of Kingston-P.O. Box 3923 Kingston, NY 12402, or Hurley Cemetery Association-P.O. Box 373 Hurley, NY 12443.
Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com
. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 4-7 PM. A funeral procession will form Saturday 9 AM at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 AM St. Joseph's Church, Kingston. Face coverings are required and social distancing may limit the capacity in the funeral home and church. Burial to follow in Hurley Cemetery.