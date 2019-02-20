|
|
Genevieve N. Blanche
June 13, 1916 - February 16, 2019
Highland Mills, NY
Genevieve N. Blanche passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 surrounded by family at her home in Highland Mills, NY. She was 102 years old. Daughter of the late Dominick and Elizabeth Vitlo Nazzaro, she was born June 13, 1916 in Central Valley, NY. She was one of 13 children including surviving sister, Lucille Shina of Central Valley.
Genevieve was the widow of Roland "Lee" Blanche and a member of St. Patrick's Church of Highland Mills, NY. The "sweetheart of Elm Street", her youthful spirit, loving generosity and sharp wit will be dearly missed by generations of nieces, nephews, friends and family she left behind. To know her was to love her.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 23rd at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 noon on Saturday at St. Patrick's Church, 448 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY. Interment will follow in Cemetery of The Highlands, Highland Mills, NY.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019