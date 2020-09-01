Genevieve R. Barclay
June 1, 1929 - August 29, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Genevieve R. Barclay, of Newburgh, entered peacefully into rest at The Baptist Home in Rhinebeck, NY on August 29, 2020. She was 91. The daughter of the late David M. and Olive (Klyne) Patton, she was born on June 1, 1929 in Newburgh, NY.
After raising her children, Genevieve worked for the Newburgh Enlarged City School District in Food Service, and later as a Food Service Supervisor for the former Sylcox Nursing Home, where she showed her constant care and devotion to the residents. She was an active member of the Gardnertown United Methodist Church all her life. Gen was a devoted wife and mother to her two children and she and her husband enjoyed a lifetime of traveling to many states with their camper. She loved sewing, baking, her dogs, and helping anyone with a need. She exhibited a gentle strength and kindness and was loved by all she met.
Survivors include her beloved daughter, Judy B. O'Neill and husband, Michael of Rhinebeck, NY; two dear sisters, Ilene Siegman of New Windsor and Virginia Gross of Newburgh, and sister-in-law, Frances Barclay Dowling of Colorado; also, many nieces and nephews and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Burton R. Barclay in 2015; son, Wayne in 2013; and her brothers, Donald, David L., Norman and W. Howard Patton.
The family would like to thank the staff of The New Windsor Country Inn assisted living and The Baptist Home in Rhinebeck, NY for their exceptional love and care these past five years.
Private Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory.
Inurnment will take place 2 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Cedar Hill Mausoleum, Newburgh, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Genevieve's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation at www.alzfdn.org
or the Gardnertown United Methodist Church, 1191 Union Avenue, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY.