|
|
Gennaro Stanley D'Esposito
09/13/1924 - 02/09/2020
Rhinebeck, NY
Gennaro Stanley D'Esposito, 95, of Marlboro/Rhinebeck, NY, passed away at his home on Sunday, February 9th, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born September 13, 1924 in Astoria, NY, he was the son of the late Stephen and Marie D'Esposito. Gennaro is survived by sister Marie Ketchum and predeceased by sisters Vera Bayes, Jane Eglin, Lucille Jacob, and brother Stephen D'Esposito.
Gennaro was a proud WWII veteran and upon his return worked tirelessly for his family and his community at both Saint Camillus Church and at the family store, Charlies Clam Bar in Rockaway, Queens. He was the president of the Holy Name Society and member of the Knights of Columbus. He later moved to Island Park where he became dedicated to the Sacred Heart R.C. Church, always helping others with unwavering kindness.
Upon his retirement, he continued to be an active member of the church as an usher at St Mary's Church. He spent his days surrounded by family in Marlboro, NY, chasing his chickens, gardening, fishing and tinkering with gadgets in his wood shop.
A simple man, Gennaro measured his wealth in his family and the love he shared with them. More than anything, he was most proud of the love he shared with his late wife of 70 years, Florence D'Esposito. She was his everything - his heart, his soul, his very being. Gennaro is undoubtably dancing to Nat King Cole, whistling and drinking Carlo Rossi with the love of his life as we speak. His message to everyone is a simple one "do the right thing, do your best and keep the family together."
Gennaro is survived by his three children, Stephen D'Esposito and his wife Carmen, Jean Diehl and her husband Robert, Patricia Loscalzo and her husband Brian. Grandsons James, Michael and Frank Diehl, Anthony and Timothy D'Esposito and granddaughters Gina, Kristie and Alyssa Loscalzo as well as 4 great grandchildren. He also leaves behind a legacy of honesty, integrity, hard work, faith, love of family and unwavering adoration for this Nation.
Services:
DiDonato Funeral Home
1290 Route 9W
Marlboro, NY 12542
Tuesday, February 11, 2PM-4PM & 6PM-8PM
Christopher T Jordan Funeral Home
302 Long Beach Road
Island Park, New York 11558
Wednesday, February 12, 3PM - 8PM
Funeral:
Sacred Heart R.C. Church
282 Long Beach Road
Island Park, New York 11558
Thursday, February 13, 9:30AM
Interment to follow:
St. Johns Cemetery
80-01 Metropolitan Avenue
Middle Village, New York
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato, Jr. of the DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. (845) 236-4300,
www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020