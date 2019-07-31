Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Mary's Church
2 Father Terney Cir
Washingtonville, NY 10992
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:30 PM
St. Mary's Church
Washingtonville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey Krampe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey Krampe


1978 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geoffrey Krampe Obituary
Geoffrey Krampe
April 16, 1978 - July 24, 2019
Conshohocken, PA - Formerly of Washingtonville, NY
Geoffrey Krampe, formerly of Washingtonville, NY, entered into rest on Wednesday July 24,2019. He is the son of Denise and Fred Krampe. Survivors include three aunts, two uncles and ten cousins and their spouses.
Geoffrey graduated from Washingtonville High School and West Virginia University. He was employed by Raymond James Financial in Conshohocken, PA.
Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, at St. Mary's Church, Washingtonville, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Geoff's honor can be made to "Geoffrey Krampe Memorial Scholarship Fund" and mailed to Washingtonville Central School, Attention Scott Courter, 52 W. Main St. Washingtonville, NY 10992.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geoffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.