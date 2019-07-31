|
|
Geoffrey Krampe
April 16, 1978 - July 24, 2019
Conshohocken, PA - Formerly of Washingtonville, NY
Geoffrey Krampe, formerly of Washingtonville, NY, entered into rest on Wednesday July 24,2019. He is the son of Denise and Fred Krampe. Survivors include three aunts, two uncles and ten cousins and their spouses.
Geoffrey graduated from Washingtonville High School and West Virginia University. He was employed by Raymond James Financial in Conshohocken, PA.
Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, at St. Mary's Church, Washingtonville, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Geoff's honor can be made to "Geoffrey Krampe Memorial Scholarship Fund" and mailed to Washingtonville Central School, Attention Scott Courter, 52 W. Main St. Washingtonville, NY 10992.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019