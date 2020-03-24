|
George A. Green
August 8, 1943 - March 23, 2020
New Windsor, NY
George Green, 76, former Town Supervisor of New Windsor, NY and lifetime resident, entered into rest Monday, March 23, 2020. The son of the late Norman and Evelyn (Morrison) Green, he was born in Cornwall, NY.
George Graduated from Mercy College with a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice, and continued his education at the FBI National Academy graduating in the 125th session in Quantico, VA. George was a former member of the New Windsor Police Benevolent Association, and had previously served as New Windsor and Orange County Republican Commissioner.
George was dedicated to his community having served 21 years in the New Windsor Police Department retiring at the rank of Administrative Sergeant in 1987. He continued his service to the town in 1988 having been elected as the town supervisor, a position he held until 1993. From 1998 to 2005 George served as Orange County Legislator representing the 15th legislative district. He was later reelected to the position of Town Supervisor serving 14 years before retiring in December of 2019.
George was a devoted husband to his wife Debbie, "not only was he my husband but my best friend." George always enjoyed spending time with his family and his beloved dog Bentley. He will be missed by many.
George is survived by his beloved wife, Deborah Green; brother, David Green of New Windsor, NY, sister-in-law, Arlene Randall of Rock Tavern, NY; niece, Stephanie Randall; nephew, Johnathan Randall; and great nieces, Taylor and Jordyn Sanchez.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their love and support. Due to coronavirus occurrence services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to the National COPD Foundation at COPDFoundation.org. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020