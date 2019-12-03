|
|
|
George A. Imbrogno, a longtime area resident of Middletown, NY, died on Friday, November 22, 2019 surrounded by family in his home in Pompano Beach, FL. He was 86. The son of the late Giulio Imbrogno and Annunziatta (Nancy) Imbrogno, he was born on June 26, 1933 in the Bronx.
George worked as an investigator in property protective services for Con Edison in New York, NY for over 43 years. In addition, George was honorably discharged from the Army after serving two years active duty in the Korean War from 1953-1955 and six years in the reserves.
George was quite the character, but that was part of his charm. He was a man of integrity and honor who was loved by many. He was extremely generous and caring. He loved sports, harness racing, Fox News and playing cards, but not as much as he loved his family.
George is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Jane Zuhoski Imbrogno; in addition to his six children: Jean Marie Barone, Joanne Imbrogno, Giulio Imbrogno and his wife, Sarah, Thomas Imbrogno, Nancy Hiller and her husband, Sean and George R. Imbrogno. He is also survived by his sisters: Gloria Loddo, Maria and Norma Imbrogno; sister-in-law, Helen Frey; his 12 grandchildren: Nicholas and his wife, Elaine, Vincent and his wife, Rebecca, Danielle and her husband, Henry, Joseph, Dylan, Phillip and his wife, Egly, Stephanie, Gisette and her husband, Ledarius, Michael, Brianna, Vincent, Gianna and eight great-grandchildren. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Sue, brothers-in-law, Anthony Loddo and Stephen Frey and his grandson, Anthony Imbrogno.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. Saturday, December 7th at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc., 130 Highland Ave., Middletown NY 10940. A Service of Remembrance will take place at 2 p.m.
Memorial contributions in George's name may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 31805 or at: www.stjude.org
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 845-343-6903 www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019