George A. Jones
October 24, 1918 - November 6, 2019
Cornwall, NY - Formerly of Port Jervis, NY
Mr. George A. Jones of Cornwall, NY and formerly of Port Jervis, NY died Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Sapphire Nursing at Meadow Hill in Newburgh, NY. He was 101. He was born October 24, 1918 in Oneida, NY, the son of the late John T. Jones and the late Edith May Chesebro Jones.
George was a veteran of World War II, earning the rank of Captain in the Army Air Corps, and was very proud of his service to his country. While stationed in Belgium he met and married his wife, Claire Bottin. George was a man who never met a stranger, making friends wherever he traveled. During the Occupation, he made life-long friends in Normandy, Belgium and Germany. He was a true gentleman who always treated others with great humanity, courtesy, and respect.
George loved the natural world and was an avid supporter of numerous environmental and wildlife organizations. He took great pleasure in his garden, hiking and bird watching.
A deeply intellectual man, George had many and varied interests. He was a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Alfred University where he earned a degree in ceramic engineering. He was an avid reader and writer who took great interest in history, politics, language and family genealogy.
George was devoted to his family, was very proud of his five children, and adored his wife, Claire. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, regaling them with stories about his life experiences and teaching them about the beauties of nature. George's family is proud, grateful and honored to have had such a wonderful man as the bedrock of our lives. He was a loving, supportive husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather whom we love, admire and respect.
Surviving are his loving wife of 73 years, Claire Jones at home; five children: Colette Austin of Cornwall, NY, John Jones and his wife, Janice of Port Jervis, NY, William Jones and his wife, Marlene of Port Jervis, NY, Elizabeth Lass and her husband, Daniel of Shutesbury, MA, and Michele Corbo and her husband, Philip of Martinsville, VA; eight grandchildren: Christopher Jones (Laurie), Jeniffer VanTuyl (Scott), Matthew Jones (Michele), Melissa Digiantommaso (John), Jessica Riordan (Matthew), Meaghan Lass, Casey Jones and Timothy Mays; nine great-grandchildren: Luke and Leah Jones, Alexandria and Scott "Mitchell" VanTuyl, Griffin and Campbell Jones, Gianna and Gemma Digiantommaso, and Liam Riordan.
He was predeceased by his brother, Elliott Jones; sister-in-law, Margaret Jones; and son-in-law, Ronald Austin.
Friends and family are invited to visit Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the funeral home at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush, NY.
Cremation was held at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to one of the following organizations that were dear to George's heart.
World Wildlife Fund, 1250 24th Street, NW Washington, DC 20037
Defenders of Wildlife, 1130 17th Street, NW Washington, DC 20036
National Wildlife Federation, P.O. Box 1582, Merrifield, VA 22116
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. 845.856.5191. For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019