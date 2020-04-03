|
|
George A. Lust
May 3, 1948 - April 1, 2020
Pine Island, NY
Immediate family shed many tears and had heavy hearts at the bedside of George A. Lust as he entered into peaceful rest on April 1, 2020 at his home in Amity. He was 71 years old.
George was born on May 3, 1948 to Beatrice E. VanDuzer Lust and George W. Lust.
He was a highly skilled heavy duty mechanic, like his father, and worked for Baldwin Enterprises for 24 years in that trade. He also was a Mac Tools salesman for twelve years and a fuel truck fabricator for A & M Trucks for a brief time. In addition to heavy duty mechanics, George was adept in construction, plumbing and electrical matters and could fix or create just about anything. A saying he would use when an item needed his attention was "George will fix."
He loved riding his 1986 Harley Davidson Tour Glide classic motorcycle for relaxation, watching NASCAR, working with wood and spending precious quality time with family.
Survivors include the love of his life and wife, Loretta a.k.a. Sparky (a nickname lovingly given by George); cherished children: son, Jonathan W. Lust and daughter, Rebecca Lynn Lindland and husband, Kyle; granddaughter, Emma Rose Lindland (who he "loved to the ends of the Earth"); devoted "big sister", Marilyn Kozlowski and her husband, Robert (who he dubbed both guardian angels for visiting him during numerous hospital stays over the last two years); sisters-in-law, Veronica Blair and husband, Carter Thomas and Rita Rose Morgan and husband, John and several nieces.
The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to the following medical professionals: George's longtime primary health care provider, Dr. Charles Strober; cardiologist, Dr. Inderpal Singh; and electrophysiologist, Dr. Joydeep Ghosh. Many thanks also to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan and the Pine Island Volunteer Ambulance Corps.
Due to strict guidelines regarding the current health crisis, there will be no visitation and graveside interment will be at the convenience of the immediate family. In memoriam, please consider donating to the .
Arrangements are under the guidance and care of the T. S. Purta Funeral Home, Pine Island, New York.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020