George A. Turner
October 14, 1944 - September 4, 2020
Glen Spey, NY
George A. Turner, age 75, of Glen Spey, NY and formerly Scotchtown, NY passed away, September 4, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Ctr., Middletown, NY, with his family by his side. He was born on October 14, 1944 in Poughkeepsie, NY the son of Gustav and Dorothy Aumick Turner.
George retired as machine operator for the Town of Lumberland Highway Dept. in Glen Spey. At one time George and his wife, Karen owned and operated the Glen Spey Country Inn. Due to his strong work ethic, most recently he worked for Boyce Excavating in Slate Hill, NY until his health declined. George was a member of the Scotchtown Presbyterian Church and a former member of the Middletown Lodge of Elks, # 1097, B.P.O.E.
He married Karen Lewis Turner who survives at home. George is also survived by his daughter, Lorie Starr-Cosh and her husband, Lester of Sparrowbush; his brother, Gus Turner and his wife, Tonja of Middletown; his beloved grandchildren, Amanda, Justin, Falyn, Louis and Hunter; his four great grandchildren; his nephews, Gus Turner, Jr., Joe Myers, Jr. and his niece; JoAnn Turi-Wilcox; his brother-in-law, Joseph Myers, Sr. He was pre-deceased by his sister, Ann Shirley Myers.
Visitation will be held 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, September 10, at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Prayers will be offered at 5:30 PM at the funeral Home with Rev. Nancy Vonderhorst officiating. Due to Covid Restrictions, safe distancing will be followed and a limited number of visitors will be allowed at a given time. There may be a wait time.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of donor's choice.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
