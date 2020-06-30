George Cochrane
July 5, 1938 - June 23, 2020
Sparrowbush, NY
George W. Cochrane, age 81 of Sparrowbush, NY, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla, NY.
He was born on July 5, 1938 in Goshen, NY and is the son of the late George and Luella Ackerson Cochrane.
George proudly served our country in the U.S. Army from 1961-1967. He worked as a equestrian trainer for Mark Ford Stables in Middletown, NY.
George married to the late Julia Caul Cochrane, who passed away April 12, 2020. He is survived by two daughters: Terry Neenan of Sparrowbush, NY and Georgia Mosher and husband, Morgan of Port Jervis, NY; his beloved grandchildren: Zachary and Samantha Neenan, Joshua, Michael, Morgan and Andrew Mosher, and Casey Larson; beloved great-grandchildren: Hailie, Austin, Hunter, Kaiden, Aubrey, Andie, Olivia, Wyatt, Broc, and Gunner; several nieces and nephews.
Cremation took place privately at the convenience of the family at HG Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.
A memorial service for George and Julie will be held on August 16, 2020 at the Sparrowbush Fire House in Sparrowbush starting at 1 p.m.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 30 to Jul. 3, 2020.