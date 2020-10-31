George Dewey Franzen, III
March 31, 1948 - October 18, 2020
Tucson, AZ
George Dewey Franzen, III passed away Sunday October 18, 2020 in Tucson, AZ. He was 72. He was born in Cornwall, NY on March 31, 1948, only child of George Dewey Franzen II and Johanna McEnery Franzen.
George owned and ran The Bar and Mill Inn (George's Magic Place) on Route 32 in Highland Mills for many years. He was an avid purveyor of magic and mystery and performed all over the world. He entertained at thousands of celebrations in Orange County, NY as well as Tucson, AZ. When he wasn't entertaining and telling jokes, he worked at Cintichem, Inc. George was also an Army Veteran. After retiring he moved to Tucson in 2001 with his wife, Merrilee.
George is survived by his wife, Merrilee J. Earl Franzen; daughter, Kelly McGuire (Daniel) of San Diego; son, Jason Montero (Nicole) of Tucson; five granddaughters, one grandson, and one great-granddaughter.
There will be no service or funeral at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to glioblastomafoundation.org