George E. C. Batten, Jr.
December 3, 1944 - May 27, 2019
North Augusta, SC
Memorial Services for Mr. George E.C. Batten, Jr., 74, who entered into rest May 27, 2019, will be conducted Saturday morning at 11 o'clock in Grace United Methodist Church. Reverend James D. Dennis, Jr. and Dr. John M. Newell, III, officiating.
Mr. Batten was a native of Natick, Massachusetts, a former resident of Orange County, New York, having made North Augusta his home for the past 10 years. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church where he served as a member of Project Warm, an Usher, various Administrative Committees, United Methodist Men, Building Maintenance Committee and Disaster Relief. Mr. Batten was the retired Executive Director of Hospice of Westchester, White Plains, New York. He was a Master Gardner and enjoyed an array of sports including section hiking on the Appalachian Trail, bicycling, kayaking, fishing and skiing. Mr. Batten was a world traveler, an avid Boston Red Socks and New England Patriots fan and a regular donor with Shepeard Community Blood Center.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Kathy Batten; two sons, Race (Beth) Thornton, Sugar Hill, GA and Brick Thornton, San Francisco, CA; a daughter, Abbie (Tom) Gravgaard, Mohegan Lake, NY; two grandchildren, Hailey Thornton and Asher Thornton; a brother, Greg (Sandy) Batten, West Gardiner, ME.
Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Cokesbury Sunday School Class.
The family will receive friends in the Wesley Center following the service.
Memorials may be made to the Scholarship Fund c/o Grace United Methodist Church, 639 Georgia Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 29 to May 30, 2019