George E. Parker
September 2, 1936 - November 16, 2020
Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY
George E. Parker passed away at home on November 16. His wife and sons were by his side. He was born in Boston, MA to Rev. George Gerald Parker and Martha Jane Eddy Parker.
George grew up in Manhasset, NY on Long Island, attended Cornell School of Architecture and graduated from William Jewell College in Missouri. He received a Master's degree in Public Health/Hospital Administration from Yale University School of Medicine. After working several years in hospital administration, 11 of which were at St. Luke's Hospital in Newburgh, he returned to his love of woodworking and opened a cabinetry shop in Newburgh. Pieces of his furniture, cabinets and architectural works can be found throughout the Hudson Valley. The Parker House is a mini-museum, filled with George's creations of furniture, stained glass and artwork. His calligraphy has also left lasting impressions in cards, letters, signs, and notices.
George was truly a "gentle man" in every sense. People appreciated his knowledge, wit, wisdom and generosity. His thoughtful words and counsel impacted many.
His work on Earth is finished and he is now at rest.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Roberts); his sons: Jonathan and his wife, Aileen Zerrudo of Oakland, CA, and Christopher and his wife, Elizabeth Felling of Fulshear, TX; and his brother, John and his wife, Denise of Scituate, MA. He was also the proud grandfather of Carson, Kyle and Emma Parker.
The family plans to have a private gathering to celebrate George's life sometime in the future.
Memorial contributions may be made to The American Lung Association
(www.lung.org
), Cornwall Presbyterian Church, (222 Hudson Street, Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY 12520), or Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newburgh (125 Washington Street, Newburgh, NY 12550).
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences please go to www.Quigleybros.com