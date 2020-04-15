|
|
George E. Wagenblast
July 16, 1940 - April 11, 2020
Hamptonburgh, NY - Formerly of Rego Park/Forest Hills, NY
George E. Wagenblast entered into rest surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Westchester Medical Center. Born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Edward and Hertha Stuewe Wagenblast.
George attended Resurrection Ascension School and Forest Hills High School. At nineteen, George was drafted into the U.S. Army serving his time at Fort Richie, Maryland. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to the family business, CHEG Precision, Farmingdale, L.I. as tool and die maker. A few years later, he left the family business to become a driver for United Parcel Service. George thoroughly enjoyed his job and the people he met on a daily basis, some eventually becoming close friends.
He had a great love for softball and baseball, both as a participant and fan. He was an avid NY Mets fan from their existence and enjoyed going to games and watching them play on television whenever he could. He was a Dallas Cowboys fan but his all-time favorite sports games to attend were his grandson's hockey, baseball and lacrosse games. Everyone knew when George was in attendance, as he could always be heard cheering them on. The boys enjoyed seeing their Gramps in the stands or sidelines as much as he loved being there. He had a soft spot for animals and missed his dogs, Fritzie and Country who predeceased him.
George had a strong sense of pride for his German heritage and his daughter, son in law, and grandsons. He enjoyed spending as much time as possible with his family. The highlight of his visits were the many different board games they all played together. These games were filled with much laughter, and memories to be spoken of for years to come.
George will be remembered for his infectious smile and hearty laugh. He was one of the most kind hearted, charismatic, generous, outgoing people you could ever meet. He made friends easily and was liked by all who met him. He was deeply loved and will be missed terribly.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Caroll, son in law, Robert, grandsons, Ryan and Brendan McGrath of Hamptonburgh; brother, Carl and sister in law, Eileen of Whiting, NJ; nephew, Carl, wife, Joanne and their family of Maryland; niece, Laura Lund and her family of Delaware; his former spouse and friend, Gayle Carroll of Washingtonville, NY; and many relatives in Germany. George also leaves behind amongst his many friends, special friends, Louie, Rita, Art, and Rosalie.
His family would like to acknowledge Johanna and Barbara who not only helped take wonderful care of him, but were friends to him and his family as well. They will always have a special place in their hearts and will be eternally grateful.
Due to the ongoing health crisis, burial in Orange County Veterans Cemetery will be private and a memorial service will take place at a later date.
Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. To leave a condolence online please visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020