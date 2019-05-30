|
George Edward Henry
May 6, 1938 - May 29, 2019
Montgomery, NY
George E. Henry, a retired Foreman for Alpak in Montgomery and life long resident of the area, passed away at his home on Wednesday May 29, 2019. He was 81. The son of the late Arthur "Ike" Henry and Evelyn Crawford Henry, he was born on May 6, 1938 in Middletown, NY.
A Veteran, George served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1956-1959.
Survivors include his significant other, Tess Lamanna; his three children: Cindy Voss of Montgomery, George Henry of Tennessee, and Stan Henry of Montgomery; one granddaughter, Alicia Gannello and her husband, Ronald of Walden; five brothers: Norm, Pat, Eugene, Phillip and Eddie; four sisters: Jean, Toni, Gloria, and Eileen. George is further survived by many nieces and nephews and is predeceased by his wife, Virginia Henry; four brothers and one sister.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 2 at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc. Funeral services will be offered at 11 a.m. on Monday June 3 at the funeral home with Pastor Sid Vanderley officiating. Burial will be in New Prospect Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to the William M,. Gagan Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 30 to May 31, 2019