George F. Tiritilli Jr.
May 9, 1937 - April 11, 2019
Westbrookville, NY
Mr. George F. Tiritilli, Jr. of Westbrookville, NY died Thursday, April 11, 2019 at home with his family by his side. He was 81.
He was born May 9, 1937 in Patterson, NY the son of the late George F. Tiritilli, Sr. and the late Helen Boscia.
George worked as a Mechanic for Nabisco Inc. in Fairlawn, NJ for 34 years.
A Family Statement Read: "George was an antique car enthusiast and loved his Harleys. He enjoyed spending his time outdoors fishing and with his family. He will be greatly missed."
Surviving are sons: Jeffrey Tiritilli and his husband, Lindsey of Chicago, IL, Michael A. Tiritilli, Sr. and his wife, Alice of Westbrookville, NY, Christopher Tiritilli and his wife, Robin of Cuddebackville, NY, and Timothy Tiritilliof Toms River, NJ; grandchildren: Samantha, James and David Matthews; Michael Jr., Tracy, and Frank Tiritilli; and Toni and Tanner Tiritilli; 11 great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; also several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his son, George F. Tiritilli III; his daughter, Elaine Matthews, and his step-father, Franklin Boscia.
There will be no visitation. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Cremation was held at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis. 845-856-5191 For additional information, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2019