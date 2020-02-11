|
George G. Whipple
May 16, 1970 - February 9, 2020
Hurleyville, NY
George G. Whipple, of Hurleyville, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020. He was 49.
He was the son of the late Glen John Whipple and Nancy Mae Fraley, born on May 16, 1970 in Liberty, NY.
George worked as an Environmental Specialist for Center for Discovery. In his free time George enjoyed being outdoors, he loved fishing and camping. He would sometimes try his luck at the slots at the casino. He was known for his kind heart and great sense of humor; he would always lend a helping hand and would keep his nieces and nephews laughing for hours. He was a loving companion, father, brother, uncle and friend. He will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his sisters Kelly Lenox, Alison Whipple, and Kristie Whipple; his son Freddie DuMond; loving companion Tina Helms; twelve nieces and nephews as well as several aunts and uncles.
Memorial contributions in George's name can be made to Wildlife Conservation Society, Attn: Donations, 2300 Southern Boulevard Bronx, NY 10460.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 13th at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. A memorial service will be held at 6:30pm. Pastor Carl Caskey will officiate.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020