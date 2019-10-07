|
George Gurda
January 15, 1936 - October 6, 2019
Pine Island, NY
On Sunday, October 6, 2019, George Gurda entered into rest, surrounded by his loving family. A beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, he was 83 years old. He was born January 15, 1936 to the late George Gurda Sr. and Helen Kozireski Gurda, in Pine Island.
A farming mechanic by trade, he enjoyed working with his hands and creating unique farming implements and sharing his ideas and interests with others. George served over 30 years as a Police Officer with the Town of Warwick Police Department and was a 61 year active member of the Pulaski Fire Company. A member of the Town of Warwick PBA, Mazzella Hunting Camp, Monroe Chester Sportsman Club, Inc. (R.O.M.E.O.S.), Fraternal Order of Police and Middletown Elks.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Connie Poloniak Gurda; daughter, Eleanor and Brian McNamara; daughter, Clara and Mark Mazzella; daughter, Nancy and Mark Rogowski; son, Ronald and Celeste Gurda; 11 grandchildren, Sean (Kelly), Keegan (Noel), and Shannon McNamara; Jason (Adrienne), Daniel (Alyssa), Nicholas (Taylor), Michael (Kayla) Mazzella; Mark (Alyson) and Malcolm Rogowski and Natasha (Ryan) Spears; and Austin Gurda; eight great grandchildren, Dillon, Lorena, Piper and Noah Mazzella; Birdie, Avery, Carter and Parker Rogowski; brother, Kenneth Gurda (Kim); sisters-in-law, Ann Gurda, Helen Feagles, Mary Ann Gurda, Joan Sullivan (Ray) and Bernice Poloniak; brothers-in-law, Louis Poloniak (Dolores) and Vincent Poloniak (Leokadia); Uncle Stanley and Aunt Doris Gurda; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, great nieces and great nephews.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Frances; brothers, Floyd, Edward, Ralph Gurda; sisters and brother-in-law, Barbara Morgiewicz (Conrad), Ginger and Joan Poloniak.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 10th from 4 to 8 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Rt#1, Pine Island, NY 10969.
A funeral mass will be held 11a.m. Friday, October 11th at St. Stanislaus Church, Pine Island. Burial will be held in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pulaski Fire Company, PO Box 322, Pine Island, NY 10969 or to the Town of Warwick PBA, PO Box 120, Warwick, NY 10990.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019