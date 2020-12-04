George Handler
November 18, 1928 - December 3, 2020
Newburgh, NY
George Handler, civic, business, and cultural leader, died at 92 in his Newburgh home, with his family at his side, on Thursday, December 3, 2020. He was the patriarch of a large extended family that included many lifelong friends and business associates he also considered family. George is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Lois; daughters, Sandy and Marcy; his sister, Miriam London; granddaughters, Kate and Chloe, and many nieces and nephews. George is predeceased by his daughter, Leslie; brothers: Gordon, Sheldon, Haskell and Paul Handler, and sisters: Eleanor Handler, Leona Swartz, Rita Schwartz, Barbara Cohen, and Bernice Mickelson.
Born in New Bedford, MA, eighth of eleven children of Morris and Jennie (Mirsky) Handler, George described home as the kind of place where the family ate meals in shifts and there was always a line for the bathroom. At 17, George lost both parents within days of each other, establishing a precious meaning of family to which he was devoted. A standout basketball player, George led his high school and college teams to win after win. George had every intention of attending med school to fulfill his father's dream only to be sidetracked by athletics and the love of his life, Lois Andelman, earning a BS in Insurance and Economics from the University of Rhode Island instead, a choice he has never regretted.
In 1953 after a tour of service in Korea, George returned to the states to marry Lois in her hometown of Newburgh, starting a business which eventually led him to Guardian Life Insurance Company, and a lifelong commitment of community service which began with coaching basketball and baseball at St. Patrick's High School. Through the YMCA and Optimist's Club, he organized a youth basketball league, Little League, and the Newburgh Youth Bureau. As a founder of the Jewish Community Center, George developed an athletic program in which boys joined the team for the chance to play for Coach Handler. For George, he instilled in his players that "Winning is a way of life; it's an attitude, a positive mental attitude that you can and will do the job."
George applied his winning attitude to building a financial services and pension business. In 1972, he was the first Guardian agent to break the $10 million threshold in sales, and again leading the company with thousands of agents in 1988. George sought continuing education to do the best job for his clients earning both a CLU and CHFC designation and in 1989 attained his MSFS at age 64. George qualified for the prestigious Million Dollar Round Table 39 consecutive times, was a perennial member of the Top of the Table, and founding member of Guardian's President's Club, a distinction he qualified for over 31 years. In 2001, the company honored him with Guardian's Lifetime Achievement Award and inducted him as an inaugural member of its Hall of Fame.
Throughout George's lifetime of committed community service, he saw a community need and organized a group who could bring solutions. Those solutions resulted in Hospice of Orange, Occupations, Inc., now known as Access: Supports for Living, the Jewish Community Center, the Jewish Federation of Orange County, also lending his leadership to dozens of other Orange County organizations. He was named the United Jewish Charities Man of the Year and awarded the Anti-Defamation League's very prestigious Americanism Award for professional excellence and lifetime of achievement. Upon his retirement as basketball coach of the Newburgh Jewish Community Center the gym was named the George Handler Gymnasium. However, one of the achievements of which George was most proud was founding the Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra giving local professional musicians the opportunity to perform, making live classical music accessible to a Newburgh audience. His legacy is the sustainability of the organizations in which George has invested his life.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 6th at Temple Beth Jacob Cemetery, also known as Big Rock Cemetery, Underhill Place and First St. in Newburgh.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leslie A. Handler Endowment Fund at the Jewish Federation of Orange County (jewishorangeny.org
), the Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra (newburghsymphony.org
), Access: Supports for Living (accesssupports.org
), or Temple Beth Jacob (tbjnewburgh.org
).
