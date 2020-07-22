1/1
George Henry "Pete" Stevens Jr.
1944 - 2020
George Henry Stevens Jr. "Pete"
June 8, 1944 - July 16, 2020
Newburgh, NY
George Henry "Pete" Stevens Jr. entered into eternal rest Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was 76.
George was born to the late George Henry "PG" Stevens Sr. and Annetta Mae Reynolds Stevens on June 8, 1944.
He retired from the military after serving in the Vietnam War. While living in Newburgh he worked at Regal Bags where he also retired from. George also enjoyed fishing, hunting, gambling, playing cards with family and friends.
He is survived by his son, Mark Stevens of Middletown, NY; three granddaughters: Katlyn, Jazz and Ri; one sister, Geraldine Greer of Middletown, NY; Goddaughter, Kimberly Greer Lewis and three sisters-in-law; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends.
In addition to his parents, George is predeceased by his wife of 35 years, Dorthy Jean Mannings Stevens and daughter, Melissa Renee "SEXY" Stevens-Peacock; siblings: Marva Crump, Darryl Stevens, Anthony Stevens, George L. Stevens and William A. Gray.
George "PETE" Will Be Missed!
Mr. Stevens will have a visitation from 9 to 11 a.m., Friday, July 24 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. (Face Mask and Social Distancing REQUIRED). Interment will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Middlehope, NY.
Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Rhodes Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Rhodes Funeral Home
259 Walsh Avenue
New Windsor, NY 12553
(845) 569-1233
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
Sending my Condolences and Prayers to the family. Pete was a hard worker, loved to fish and had a great smile he was loved by his family and friends. He will be missed but not forgotten . So sad to hear of his passing . Rest in Heavenly Peace.
Brenda Hicks-Hush
Friend
