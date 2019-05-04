|
|
George J. Haddad
July 4, 1924 - May 3, 2019
New York City, NY
George J. Haddad of New York City passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Wingate at Beacon, Beacon, NY. The son of the late Charles and Mary Haddad, he was born on July 4, 1924 in New York, New York. He was 94 years old. He was a sexton and maintenance man for Holy Cross Church and School, New York City. He was the widower of the late Inez Rigatti Haddad.
Survivors are his daughters, Gloria Hudson of Walden and Eileen Lee and her husband, Paul of Walden; sister, Jean Reynolds of Brooklyn; grandchildren: Lisa, Karryann, Janine and William; great-grandchildren: Brittany, Kaila, Samantha, Jacob, Nicholas, Emma, Justin, Chase and Ethan; great great-grandson, Jasen; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his bothers, Joseph, Ferris and Michael Haddad and sisters, Louise Fackovec, Victoria Ribando and Isabel Moore.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, May 6th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard Street, Walden, NY. As Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7th at the Church of the Most Precious Blood, Walden, NY. Entombment will be in the Cedar Hill Mausoleum, Newburgh, NY.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 4 to May 5, 2019