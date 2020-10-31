George J. Harris Jr.
August 2, 1935 - October 30, 2020
Newburgh, NY
An iconic figure from Newburgh has passed. George J. Harris Jr., a lifelong resident of the Newburgh area entered peacefully into rest on October 30, 2020. The son of George and Margaret Harris, he was born on August 2, 1935 at Cornwall Hospital. He was 85 years old. He was predeceased by his parents, brother David and niece/goddaughter Alexis.
After graduating from Newburgh Free Academy and serving in the armed forces, George married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Jean Pallazzo. They knew each other from the ages of 13 and were lifelong partners. They celebrated 63 years of marriage this past March.
George was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, godfather, and friend to many. He was an avid athlete and sports fan, playing tennis well into his later years both in Newburgh and Naples, Florida, where he spent his winters. He loved athletic competition and the way it brought people together. George was also a past president and member of the Town of Newburgh Lions Club for over 20 years.
George worked for the New York Life Insurance company for 53 years and was the recipient of numerous awards and commendations along with being "New York Life Man of the Year" in 1993. He was enormously dedicated to his work and all his clients. He also cherished his times with friends and colleagues, especially lunches at Irish Eyes, Gus's Tavern and other Newburgh establishments. He found the greatest joy in being part of this community.
George is survived by his loving wife, Jean; their three children: (Michael, Stacie, and Kelly); Stacie's partner (Andrea Aluzzi), Kelly's husband, (Sean Thomann); grandchildren: Cassandra, Stephanie (Tim), Breanna, Megan, Rachel, Joshua, Sam, Carly (Anthony), Lauren and Connor, along with three great-grandchildren, Olivine, Corin and Farrah.
A socially distanced wake will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, November 3 at Brooks Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 4 at St. Patrick's Church. Due to the COVID pandemic, a celebration of George's life is being planned in the future.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Kaplan Hospice House or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
