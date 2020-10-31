1/1
George J. Harris Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George J. Harris Jr.
August 2, 1935 - October 30, 2020
Newburgh, NY
An iconic figure from Newburgh has passed. George J. Harris Jr., a lifelong resident of the Newburgh area entered peacefully into rest on October 30, 2020. The son of George and Margaret Harris, he was born on August 2, 1935 at Cornwall Hospital. He was 85 years old. He was predeceased by his parents, brother David and niece/goddaughter Alexis.
After graduating from Newburgh Free Academy and serving in the armed forces, George married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Jean Pallazzo. They knew each other from the ages of 13 and were lifelong partners. They celebrated 63 years of marriage this past March.
George was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, godfather, and friend to many. He was an avid athlete and sports fan, playing tennis well into his later years both in Newburgh and Naples, Florida, where he spent his winters. He loved athletic competition and the way it brought people together. George was also a past president and member of the Town of Newburgh Lions Club for over 20 years.
George worked for the New York Life Insurance company for 53 years and was the recipient of numerous awards and commendations along with being "New York Life Man of the Year" in 1993. He was enormously dedicated to his work and all his clients. He also cherished his times with friends and colleagues, especially lunches at Irish Eyes, Gus's Tavern and other Newburgh establishments. He found the greatest joy in being part of this community.
George is survived by his loving wife, Jean; their three children: (Michael, Stacie, and Kelly); Stacie's partner (Andrea Aluzzi), Kelly's husband, (Sean Thomann); grandchildren: Cassandra, Stephanie (Tim), Breanna, Megan, Rachel, Joshua, Sam, Carly (Anthony), Lauren and Connor, along with three great-grandchildren, Olivine, Corin and Farrah.
A socially distanced wake will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, November 3 at Brooks Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 4 at St. Patrick's Church. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor. Due to the COVID pandemic, a celebration of George's life is being planned in the future.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Kaplan Hospice House or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brooks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved