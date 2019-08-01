|
|
George J. Mobille
August 21, 1925 - July 20, 2019
Pine Island, NY - Formerly of Westtown, NY
George Mobille of Pine Island NY, formerly of Westtown NY, died peacefully at home on July 20, 2019. He was 93.
George was born in the port city of Piraeus, Greece on August 21, 1925 and spent happy years growing up on the Greek Island of Salamis with his mother, brothers, cousins and grandmother. He and his family were caught up in the hardships of the Depression of the 30s and the invasion of Greece by the Germans in World War II. After the war, he and his mother and brother took the opportunity to leave for a new life in the U.S. They settled in the city of Chicago, where George studied at the University of Chicago, obtaining a degree in engineering, specializing in statistics. He worked for many companies, including Ryan Aeronautical in San Diego, CA, American Bosch Co. of Long Island, NY and IBM in Fishkill, NY.
At an early age, George was drawn to and puzzled by the idea of Infinity. " How can there be anything with no beginning and no end?" he wondered. It led him to a life long study of science, mathematics and religion. He was a long - time member of the Institute for Religious Development (Chardavogne Barn group) in Warwick, NY.
He was predeceased by his brother Tom and leaves behind his beloved cousin in Greece, Nassos Manolias; two beloved nieces, Tina Manolias and Nana Manolias; many other relatives in Greece and good friends here and across the country.
George wished no public memorial, just the remembrance that exists in the heart.
Arrangements for the cremation were handled by Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. Online condolences may be offered at www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019