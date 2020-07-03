George J. Walsh, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020 at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. He was a proud U.S. Air Force Veteran who served during the Korean War and was active in the Reserves for four more years. His military unit was chosen to march in the inauguration parade for President Dwight D. Eisenhower. George learned Crypto in the military and became an employee of Western Union and later worked and retired from the Electronic Tabulating Corporation, Newburgh, NY. After retiring he and his wife, Betty volunteered as Camp Hosts in National Parks throughout the United States and Park Services. George also loved to play cards and was in the 300-bowling club.

George will be sadly missed by the love of his life and best friend of 66 years, Betty (nee Ahearn). He is the loving father of Michael (Jane) Walsh and Linda (Jim) Cleeves; proud and doting grandfather of Kathleen, Megan, Andrea and Megan; great-grandfather of Olivia, Luke and Jacob; brother of the late Fred Walsh.

A Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on July 13 at Conley's United Methodist Church in Lewes. Burial ceremony with Military Honors will be held at 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Make donations in memory of George Walsh to Conley's United Methodist Church technical services, 33106 Jolyns Way, Lewes, DE 19958 or American Legion Post 28, Millsboro DE 19966, SPCA Brandywine, Dupont Blvd, Georgetown, 19947.

