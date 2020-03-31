|
DR. GEORGE J. WOOLF
December 1, 1924 - March 29, 2020
Aventura, FL formerly Middletown, NY
Dr. George J. Woolf, a longtime area resident, died Sunday, March 29, 2020 at his home in Aventura, FL. He was 95 years of age.
The son of the late Abraham and Clara Novack Woolf, he was born on December 1, 1924 in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Woolf was a Dermatologist and practiced in Middletown for 59 years.
He was a graduate of Syracuse University and the University of Brussels Medical School. Dr. Woolf proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a member of the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Dermatology for 59 years. He was a member of Temple Sinai in Middletown and was honored by the Temple in 2006 as a member of The Greatest Generation.
The only thing he loved more than being a Doctor, was being with his family.
Survivors include his daughter, Chantal Schwartz and her husband, Neil of Hollywood, FL; his son, Andrew Woolf and his wife, Serra of N.Y.C.; his grandchildren, Jesse Schwartz, Daniel Schwartz and Aiden Woolf; and numerous nieces & nephews. Dr. Woolf was predeceased by his wife, Rachel Lea "Renee" Woolf and sisters, Esther Okun and Ruth Glazier.
Private graveside services will be held at Temple Sinai Cemetery in Circleville, NY. Rabbi Marcus Rubenstein will officiate.
Memorial contributions honoring Dr. Woolf may be made to the .
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020