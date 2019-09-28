Home

Vincent Funeral Homes
880 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT 06070
860-658-7613
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Homes
880 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT 06070
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
942 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT
George Joseph "Big George" DeVarennes Sr.

George Joseph "Big George" DeVarennes Sr. Obituary
George Joseph DeVarennes, Sr. "Big George"
October 8, 1944 - September 25, 2019
Simsbury, CT — Formerly of Monroe, NY
George Joseph "Big George" DeVarennes, Sr., 74 of Simsbury, beloved husband of Virginia (Flores) DeVarennes, died Wednesday at St. Francis Hospital. He was born October 8, 1944 in New York, NY, son of the late George Almanzo and Josephine (Konsuit) DeVarennes and had lived in Monroe, NY prior to moving to Simsbury seven years ago. Mr. DeVarennes was an Operations Manager for Interstate for many years prior to his retirement. George enjoyed sightseeing and traveling to Peru. He was an avid fan of the NY Giants, the NY Yankees, and horse racing. In his twenties, he had become a semi-pro bowler and prior to health restraints, continued to bowl and play golf as his hobbies. He also enjoyed getting to know people during his bartending years in the 70s and 80s and most of all, loved to spend time with family.
In addition to his loving wife of 51 years, Virginia, he is survived by his son, George J. DeVarennes, Jr. and his wife, Denise of Simsbury; his daughter, Virginia J. Zecchini and her husband, Salvatore of Cromwell; his sister, Patricia Smyrychynski; his grandchildren: George J. DeVarennes III, Lila F. DeVarennes, Brianna M. Zecchini, and Anthony M. Zecchini; his brother-in-law, Manuel P. Flores; his sister-in-law, Amelia I. Flores and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Josephine Pacifico.
His family will receive friends from 4 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1st at the Vincent Funeral Home, 880 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2nd at St. Mary's Church, 942 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury. Burial will follow in the Simsbury Cemetery. Please visit George's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019
