George Juliano Obituary
8/23/1938 - 10/16/2019
Little Egg Harbor, NJ
George Juliano, 81 of Little Egg Harbor passed away on Wednesday October 16, 2019. George was born in Kearny, NJ, grew up in Clifton, NJ and spent time living in Kearny, Hazlet and Albuquerque, NM before moving to Little Egg Harbor 21 years ago. George served our nation in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1959-1961. He enjoyed skeet shooting, fishing, woodworking and projects around the house.
George was predeceased by his wife Veronica, father Angelo and wife Angelina and mother Marcia Ceretto.
He is survived by his loving daughter Michele DiToro of Woodbourne, NY and grandchildren Emily, Angelina and Christopher. The family would like to extend a big thank you to Bayada Hospice of Toms River for their amazing care.
A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held on Tuesday October 22, 2019 at 1:30pm at the Brigadier General William C Doyle Veteran Memorial Cemetery at 350 Provinceline Rd Wrightstown NJ 08562.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to the at
For condolences go to www.maxwellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
