George Juron
February 26, 1926 - April 30, 2020
Swan Lake, NY
George Juron of Swan Lake, NY entered into rest on Thursday April 30th, 2020. He was 94 years old.
He was born on February 26, 1926 to Michael and Mary Jarisch Jurcheson in Stevensville, NY (now Swan Lake).
George was a World War II Veteran, having served in the United States Army's 397th Infantry Regiment - 100th Infantry Division, from July 1944 - June of 1946. He attended AAF Aerial Gunnery School in Kingman, AZ. After training, he was stationed in Germany. George's rank was Private First Class receiving the EAME Campaign medal, the WWII Victory medal, Occupation Ribbon and Campaign Star.
He married the love of his life, Corinne Beseth at the Prebysterian Church in Liberty on October 17th,1953.
George was a retired school bus driver for Liberty Central School District after 26 years of service. In addition, he was the owner of George's Sanitation, George's Taxi Business, as well as Co-owner of Granny's Attic in Swan Lake.
George was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his sons, Michael Juron and his wife, Francine of Livingston Manor and Mitchell Juron and his wife, Mandy of Liberty; his son-in-law, Michael Frunzi II of South Fallsburg; his grandchildren: Marie Krishnan of San Diego, CA, Michael Frunzi III of Long Beach, NY, Ashley Maggard of Astoria, NY, Nathaniel Juron of Livingston Manor, and Julia and Tyler Juron of Liberty; and four great-grandchildren.
He was pre-deceased by his wife of 60 years, Corinne; his daughter, Christine Frunzi; his four brothers: Frankie, Johnnie, Bill, and Benny, and one sister, Sophie.
Graveside services will be held privately.
Arrangements are under the care of Colonial Ramsay Funeral Home, Liberty, NY; for additional information please contact the funeral home at 845-292-7160 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 2 to May 3, 2020.