George L. Monath, Sr
January 19, 1952 - August 5, 2019
Cuddebackville, NY
George L. Monath, Sr. age 67, of Cuddebackville, NY passed away at home on Monday August 5, 2019. He was born on January 19, 1952 in Pittstown, NJ and is the son of the late Edwin W. Monath and Jessie Lee Greene.
George worked as a self employed auto mechanic. He was a member of the VFW Post #8691 in Washingtonville, NY.
He is survived by his soul mate Roberta DeMarco of Middletown, NY; two daughters: Lisa Monath of Tennessee, April Moseley and husband Josh of Florida; one son: George Monath, Jr. of Keansburg, NJ; two sisters: Joann Flood and husband Richard of The Villages, FL, Ellie Hutson and husband Fred of Lakeland, FL; three grandchildren: Madison, Christopher, and Chloe; his beloved dogs Ziggie and Zooie and cat Frizzle; several nieces and nephews. George was predeceased by his three brothers Charles, Edwin, and Robert Monath.
Visitation will take place on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 10-11am at Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Funeral services will take place at 11am at the funeral home with Rev. Amy Garrett officiating. Burial will follow at Orange County Veterans Cemetery in Goshen, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Port Jervis/Deerpark, 202 US-209, Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. For information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.knight-auchmoody.com
